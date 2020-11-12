Matoma Links With Michael Bolton For “It’s Christmas Time”

Well, this is an unlikely pairing! Norwegian DJ Matoma, who is best known for his club bangers, joins forces with Michael Bolton for “It’s Christmas Time” — a heartwarming, holiday ballad. “When I closed my eyes last night, I could see that fire light,” the ’80s superstar begins the song. “All the stockings filled so full, every present a surprise.” That takes us to the sentimental chorus. “It’s the time of year, where the angels appear,” Michael croons. “And we toast to the memories past… when I open up my eyes it’s Christmas time.”

“To work with Michael is more than a dream come true for me, he has truly inspired me my whole life,” Matoma raves in the press release. “His voice is almost magical at stirring up emotions in a listener, to make this song with him is all of my Christmases at once.” What is the goal of the song? “Together we wanted to make a song that gave you the feeling of warmth and love that you get from being home with your loved ones at Christmas.” It turns out that Michael was equally delighted to collaborate with Matoma.

“[The producer’s] ability to compose and create, combined with his brilliant gift as a pianist, enables him to transform a song into an emotional orchestral experience,” the 67-year-old reveals. “I hope this collaboration is the first of many we will write together.” Listen below.

