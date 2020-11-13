Lil Nas X Claps Back On New Single “Holiday”

And he’s back! Lil Nas X relaunches for 2020 with a defiant banger called “Holiday.” Which isn’t really a holiday single at all. Sure, the visual is Christmas-themed, but this is essentially about putting his haters in check. “Ay, can I pop shit? I might bottom on the low but I top shit,” the rapper quips in reference to his decision to come out of the closet after “Old Town Road” had finished its record-breaking run on the Billboard Hot 100. “I got the biggest damn song for the charts, sis.”

That takes us to the instantly catchy chorus. “Ay, it’s a holiday,I got hoes on hoes and they out of control,” Nas raps. “Ay, it’s another way, all my n*ggas on go and I hope that you know it.” The song is a banger and the blockbuster video (below) will ensure massive streaming numbers. Set on Christmas Eve in 2220, “Holiday” finds the 21-year-old playing multiple characters in a futuristic North Pole workshop. He then rides across the US in his high-tech sleigh led by robotic reindeer. Check it out below.

