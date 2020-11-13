Pia Mia Interview We speak to Pia Mia about 'Princess,' new music and quarantine. MORE >>

It’s always dangerous to tinker with a classic, but the risk certainly paid off for German duo twocolors. Their update of The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” exploded across Europe earlier this year, amassing more than 330 million streams. That was enough to catch the attention of Republic Records and tonight (November 13), the song gets a big push in the US via a new iteration featuring Pia Mia. While the chorus of the iconic original remains intact, the pop star does have a completely new verse.

“Baby, baby, hearts break so easy, love me, touch me, tell me you need me, hold me, catch me quickly ’cause I’m falling,” Pia purrs. “If you don’t feel me, I’m empty inside, save me, save me, rescue my heart and soul and set me free.” This is absolutely catchy enough to make waves in America. “Lovefool” is Guam native’s third official single of 2020 following “Princess” and the hugely underrated “Hot.” Her long-awaited debut album is due next year. Fall in love with “Lovefool” all over again below.

