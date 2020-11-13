Miley Cyrus Unveils ‘Plastic Hearts’ Tracklist Featuring Dua Lipa & Joan Jett

Miley Cyrus isn’t playing this era. After introducing Plastic Hearts with “Midnight Sky” (AKA one of the best songs of 2020), the pop star has blessed us with multiple covers and a killer remix featuring Stevie Nicks. Today, she rolls out the tracklist and it is positively mouthwatering. For starters, the 27-year-old teams up with Dua Lipa on a song called “Prisoner.” Miley also lives out her rock star fantasies by collaborating with ’80s icons Joan Jett and Billy Idol on “Bad Karma” and “Night Crawling,” respectively.

The rest of the titles are similarly attention-grabbing. I already stan “Golden G String,” while “Gimme What I Want,” “Hate Me,” “WTF Do I Know” and “Never Be Me” have my full attention. Of course, this is the standard tracklist. Plastic Hearts also includes the aforementioned Stevie Nicks mashup “Edge Of Midnight” as well as Miley’s viral covers of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order the album here. It’s shaping up to be wonderful.

