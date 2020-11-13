Kelly Clarkson Covers “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Mike Wass | November 13, 2020 4:11 pm
CREDIT: Atlantic Records
Kelly & Brett's 'Under The Mistletoe'
Kelly Clarkson joins forces with Brett Eldredge for 'Under The Mistletoe.'

Kelly Clarkson brings a heavy dose of festive cheer to New Music Friday with a cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” And no, it’s not Mariah Carey’s chart-topper. Instead, the inaugural American Idol puts her own spin on Vince Vance & the Valiants’ similarly-titled standard. “You are the angel that tops my tree, you are my dream come true,” the 38-year-old belts. “Santa can’t bring me what I need, ’cause all I want for Christmas is you.” That takes us to the sentimental chorus.

“I don’t need expensive things, they don’t matter to mе,” Kelly laments. “All that I want can’t be found underneath thе Christmas tree.” Why this track? “I have been singing Vince Vance & the Valiants’ song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ since I was a little kid,” the enduring hitmaker explains. “I always loved that it’s a ballad but the woman always sounded so rock n’ roll with her raspy tone on the big notes. It has an old school vibe and is a little pop, country, and rock n’ roll.” Listen below.

