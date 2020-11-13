Jam & Lewis Tap Babyface For Debut Single “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”

Legendary producers Jam & Lewis inked their very first record deal as artists with BMG earlier this year and immediately generated huge buzz. The hitmakers, who have crafted 16 number one hits, now roll out their debut single “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” featuring Babyface. “Talkin’ about all of the things he goin’ do to you, when he gets you home,” Babyface croons on the silky smooth, R&B ballad. “Coming up short, making all them excuses.” He continues to tear his rival to shreds on the chorus.

“He don’t know nothin’ bout it, bout time you found a man,” the enduring artist belts. “He just beaten’ around it, girl he don’t understand.” Jam & Lewis are thrilled to finally share the track. “This is one everybody’s been asking for but never thought they’d see,” they reveal. “You know [Babyface’s] voice the second you hear it, and he blessed the track with an incredible performance.” Their collaborator was equally happy. “Working with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis was a beautiful experience… music came easy and the love just flowed.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!