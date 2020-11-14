MARINA Announces New Single “Man’s World”

Everything might be awful in 2020, but pop’s leading ladies are doing their best to soften the blow. So far this year, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Sasha Sloan, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Rina Sawayama, LÉON, Astrid S, Lennon Stella and Katy Perry have all blessed us with immaculate albums. It’s now MARINA’s turn to step up to the plate. The Brit is relaunching on November 18 with a new single called “Man’s World.” She unveiled the stunning cover art (below) on social media and shared the lyric: “I don’t wanna live in a man’s world anymore.”

Given that MARINA has traditionally spent several years on projects, this is as welcome as it is unexpected. It will be interesting to see how the Froot icon approaches this era. 2019’s Love + Fear found the singer/songwriter in a slightly brighter mood than we’re used to and leaned into dreamy, mid-tempo electronica. It was exceedingly lovely, but I can’t help but gravitate towards the emotional brutality of The Family Jewels or the non-stop bops of Electra Heart. Whatever she serves, you just know it’s going to be good.

