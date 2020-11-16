Bleachers Returns With “Chinatown” Featuring Bruce Springsteen

Bleachers is back! Jack Antonoff relaunches his artist project with a bittersweet anthem called “Chinatown,” which features the legendary Bruce Springsteen. “Get in my backseat honey pie and I’ll wear your sadness like it’s mine,” the super-producer begins the song. “Because it’s just good to have what’s been missing.” After ripping through the chorus on his own, The Boss joins him for the reprise. “I’ll take you out of the city, honey, right into the shadow,” they harmonize. “‘Cause I wanna find tomorrow… with a girl like you, my Chinatown baby.”

It turns out, the song is about new beginnings. “‘Chinatown’ starts in NYC and travels to new jersey,” Jack explains in the press release. “That pull back to the place I am from, mixed with terror of falling in love again. Having to show your cards to someone and the shock when you see them for yourself… having to see yourself through somebody who you want to stay.” He then elaborates. “To further understand who you are pushes you to further understand where you are from and what that looks and sounds like. There are pieces in that that are worth carrying forever and pieces worth letting die.”

As for the opportunity to collaborate with Bruce? “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be joined by him,” Jack reveals. “He is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place I am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world.” Listen to “Chinatown” and its B-side “45” below. Bleachers much-anticipated third album is due in 2021.

