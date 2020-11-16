LeAnn Rimes Announces New Age Album ‘CHANT: The Human & The Holy’

LeAnn Rimes has really kept us guessing in 2020. The “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” queen celebrated the 20th anniversary of Coyote Ugly by dropping a club-friendly megamix and now announces a new-age album. Yes, it’s about to get spiritual. CHANT: The Human & The Holy arrives on November 20, and it channels “wisdom into mantras and messages of hope and remembrance during a time of need.” In other words, it’s the perfect soundtrack to get you through the rest of this cursed year.

“I’m so excited to be writing to you with news of a brand new record,” LeAnn wrote on social media. “For those of you who might not be familiar with my journey into this space, for the past 12 months I have been exploring new ways to connect with and utilize my voice. I’ve been creating chants to infuse and send out alongside of my… candles and I had no idea how they would be received, or how much you would connect with my new adventures.” You can check out the full tracklist below and see the cover art at the bottom of the post.

LeAnn’s CHANT: The Human & The Holy tracklist:

1. My Heart

2. Be Still And Know

3. In The Stillness

4. Treasured

5. Human/Holy

6. The Truth Of Love

7. What I Cannot Change (Chant)

8. With My Hands

9. Set Me Free

10. Let The Light In

11. Christed

12. Sing Love Into The World

