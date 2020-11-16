Shawn Mendes Links With Justin Bieber For “Monster”

Shawn Mendes launched his 4th LP, Wonder, with the anthemic title track in early October. It duly debuted in the top 20 and has racked up more than 100 million Spotify streams. He will be hoping for even bigger numbers, however, with the followup. On Friday (November 20), the 22-year-old will released “Monster” — a collaboration with fellow Canadian superstar Justin Bieber. They both teased the visual, which depicts a shadowy street and mysterious structure, on their respective social media accounts.

Needless to say, “Monster” is expected to be a massive hit. After all, everything Justin has touched this year has turned to gold… or platinum. So far, he has topped the charts with the Ariana Grande-assisted “Stuck With U,” soared all the way to number three with “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper (the song still has legs and might go even higher) and landed a top 20 hit with “Lonely,” a collaboration with Benny Blanco. See Shawn’s announcement below and perused the full tracklist of Wonder (due December 4) at the bottom of the post.

“Monster” announcement:

Shawn’s Wonder tracklist:

