Gwen Stefani Rolls Out “Here This Christmas” Visual

Gwen Stefani is having an exceedingly good year. Not only did the pop icon get engaged and make a cameo appearance on Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia, she also landed two top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — both with fiancé Blake Shelton (“Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere”). It’s now time for the No Doubt legend to put the cowboy boots away for a minute and embrace the holidays. In October, she added a new song to her holiday album called “Here This Christmas.” Which, as expected, is utterly charming.

“Darling, when it’s cold outside and I can see the snowflakes falling,” Gwen begins. “I’m staring at the Christmas lights and counting down to when you’re calling.” That takes us to the sentimental chorus. “Don’t need presents under the tree, don’t need snow and caroling,” she coos over snappy production. “I don’t need a lot of wishes, I just need you here this Christmas.” Today (November 17), the 51-year-old rolls out a cute visual. It finds her recording the song in the studio with collaborator Ryan Tedder. Watch below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!