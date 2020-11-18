Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson For “Oh Santa” Remix

Don’t be too surprised if Mariah Carey has two festive bops in the top 10 come December. Details about Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on December 4, arrived today (November 18) and the most exciting tidbit to emerge involves one of Mimi’s most slept-on singles. I’m talking about 2010’s “Oh Santa.” In a perfect world, the toe-tapper would have been an “All I Want For Christmas Is You”-sized hit. Which makes news of an upcoming remix featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson extremely exciting.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Not only do Grande and Hudson appear [on the special], but they also collaborated with Carey on a single and music video reimagining [of] the Carey-penned ‘Oh Santa!'” Of course, there have been whispers of a collaboration ever since the Queen of Christmas posted a pic of three directors chairs with the initials MC, AG and JH on Twitter. Oh, and if that’s not enough to get the Lambily braying, Mariah is also releasing a full soundtrack for her Magical Christmas Special. Bring it on!

Mimi’s teaser video:

The poster:

Are you excited for Mimi’s special? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!