girl in red Drops Queer Christmas Anthem “two queens in a king sized bed”

Norway’s girl in red caps off a banner year by releasing a queer Christmas anthem called “two queens in a king sized bed.” The title is self-explanatory. This is simply about spending the holidays with the one you love. “Two queens in a king sized bed, there’s no mistletoe above our heads,” Marie Ulven [her real name] begins the soft, wintry song. “But I’ll kiss you anyway on Christmas day.” She then professes her love on the chorus. “I don’t have a lot to give, but I would give you everything,” girl in red sings.

“All my time is yours to spend, let me wrap you in with my skin.” What inspired the song? “Reminiscing about a Christmas I had with a person I love,” the 21-year-old reveals. “When laying in bed glued to their body didn’t feel close enough. When we wanted every second to last forever.” In addition to writing 2020’s most touching seasonal offering (listen below), girl in red has also been teasing her much-anticipated debut album with a series of very good singles including “midnight love” and “rue.”

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!