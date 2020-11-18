Zara Larsson Talks New LP ‘Poster Girl’ In ‘EUPHORIA’

Zara Larsson has been chipping away at the followup to her international debut LP, So Good, since 2017. There has been progress, however. In her EUPHORIA. cover story, the Swedish pop star reveals that Poster Girl (due in 2021) is finished. “It’s been ready for a while now,” she admits. “‘Love Me Land’ was the last song that I wrote for this album… I went back home and have been putting it together since. We’ve had a little shoot for the album and are wrapping it up, it just takes time. The track listing is now there. Everything is there.”

Just don’t expect a depressing, 2020-inspired album. “I didn’t write anything during lockdown,” Zara confides. “I think future music will have some nods to lockdown, but I wanted this album to be a form of escapism. I don’t know how quickly we can go back to the way we were, but what I can say is that I want to go out on the dance floor when I hear this album — at least the dance floor in my head! This next one is normal life.” You can read the full interview here and revisit Zara’s glamorous “Love Me Land” visual below.

