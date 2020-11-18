Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa Tease Bloody “Prisoner” Video

Well, this is exciting. Miley Cyrus will release “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa as the second single from Plastic Hearts tomorrow (November 19). The followup to “Midnight Sky” will be accompanied by an eye-popping visual that finds the collaborators smoking cigarettes, partying and covered in blood. The clip has an intentionally gritty, home movie vibe — at least, from the teaser — that gives it even more of an edge. And if the song is anywhere near as good as “Midnight Sky,” we’re in for a treat.

So far, Miley’s Plastic Hearts era is coming along nicely. The lead single was a smash hit around the globe (the US really dropped the ball) and a series of covers — Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie” — went viral. The pop star then staged the pop coup of the year by getting Stevie Nicks on the remix of “Midnight Sky.” The 27-year-old promised us a rock album, so don’t be too surprised if “Prisoner” finds Miley and Dua leaning into that genre. Check out the video teaser below. It drops at 4pm PT tomorrow.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!