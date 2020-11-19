Ava Max Drops New Banger “My Head & My Heart”

Lightning isn’t supposed to strike twice, but it did for Ava Max. “Sweet But Pyscho” brought electro-pop back to top 40 radio, becoming a surprise top 10 hit in 2019. She is now doing it all over again with “Kings & Queens.” That bop has amassed more than 600 million streams and is currently sitting at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Don’t be too surprised is she makes it a hat-trick with “My Head & My Heart.” A new addition to Heaven & Hell, the irresistible banger samples ATC’s much-loved ’00s smash “Around the World (La La La La La).”

“My head and my heart are torturing me, that’s my mind in your arms — I go to extremes,” Ava sings on the catchy chorus over production courtesy of Jonas Blue, Earwulf and Cirkut. “When angels tell me ‘Run!’ and monsters call it love, my head and my heart — I’m torn in between.” That takes us to the iconic “la-la, la-la-la” hook. “I’ve been working on ‘My Head & My Heart’ in the studio this fall and waiting for the right moment to share it. I am so excited that it is out today, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it!” Listen below.

