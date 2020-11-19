Sia Announces ‘Music’ LP, Rolls Out “Hey Boy”

Sia has been drip-feeding us tracks from the Music soundtrack for most of 2020. After all, it’s a project that is very close to her heart. Not only did the Australian singer/songwriter pen all the songs for the movie musical, she also co-wrote and directed it. The “Cheap Thrills” chart-topper will release Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture on February 12, 2021 (pre-order here). The full tracklist hasn’t been unveiled yet, but it includes “Together,” “Saved My Life” and “Courage To Change” as well as new single “Hey Boy.”

“Hey boy! Whatcha got for me, whatcha got in store?” Sia begins the catchy bop. “Hey boy! Damn you’re so sexy, got me wanting more.” That takes us to the chorus. “Not going to be single, not tonight, am I going to be single all my life?” the wig aficionado ponders. “I want you to stop and come on by, because you know what us single women like.” After releasing a trio of mid-tempo ballads, it’s nice to hear the hitmaker having a little fun. Check out “Hey Boy” below and watch the first trailer for Music at the bottom of the post.

Sia’s “Hey Boy”:

The Music trailer:

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!