Kylie Minogue Dances With Ant Puppets On Spanish TV

Nobody told me that Spanish TV was this lit! After a week-long publicity blitz in the UK, Kylie Minogue is now turning her attention to the continent. She made a guest appearance on tonight’s (November 19) episode of El Hormiguero, which is kind of like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on acid, and the host kicked things off with a dance party. The pop icon twirled while the cast and crew of the show — including two deranged ant puppets — gave us a little choreography. Kylie’s face in the monitor (she beamed in via satellite) makes this an absolute must-see.

In the midst of the shittiest year of the 21st century, the enduring hitmaker’s DISCO has brought a whole lot of joy and levity to pop fans around the world. The album is a shimmery, nostalgic dance party and Kylie has brought that same energy to the promotion, be it her impeccable INFINITE DISCO virtual concert or TV appearances like this. So, what comes next? Well, Ms. Minogue needs to pick the album’s next single (“Real Groove,” “Miss A Thing” and “Dance Floor Darling” are all contenders) and will no doubt get in a little seasonal promo for Kylie Christmas.

Watch the most insane TV appearance of the DISCO era below.

Do you stan this TV show? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!