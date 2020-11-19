Gryffin Teams Up With Audrey Mika For “Safe With Me”

Audrey Mika Interview Get to know breakout pop star Audrey Mika a little better in our Q&A. MORE >>

Audrey Mika’s breakout 2020 continues with a feature on Gryffin’s “Safe With Me.” The singer/songwriter first went viral with “Y U Gotta B Like That” (60 million streams and climbing) and then followed it up with catchy bops “Just Friends” and “Red Gatorade.” She could have another hit on her hands with this collaboration. “Don’t know why I get so messed up in my head, but I keep puttin’ up fences,” Audrey begins the song over Gryffin’s lush synths and strummed guitar. “Anything to keep away from the truth.”

That takes us to the massive chorus. “I want somebody to say to me, come lay with me — you’re safe with me,” the newcomer belts. “I want someone to come through for mе, hold tight to me, finally.” The track hits the sweet spot between dance-pop and club-geared electronica, which makes it an interesting proposition for pop radio. “Safe With Me” is the latest single from Gryffin’s sophomore LP. Previous tracks include “Cry,” “Hold You Tight,” “OMG” and “Need Your Love.” Listen to his latest banger below.

