Miley Cyrus Links With Dua Lipa For Ferocious “Prisoner”

“Midnight Sky” set the bar exceedingly high, but Miley Cyrus proves that lightning (or pop genius) can strike twice with “Prisoner” — her much-anticipated collaboration with Dua Lipa. At this point it’s clear that the 27-year-old’s Plastic Hearts era is inspired by the unique fusion of pop, dance and rock that briefly occurred in the early 1980s. There are elements of all three genres in “Prisoner,” which wouldn’t sound out of place sandwiched between Pat Benatar and Blondie on on ’80s playlist. Which is obviously a huge compliment.

“Strung out on a feeling, my hands are tied,” Dua purrs in the first verse. “Your face on my ceiling, I fantasize — oh, I can’t control it.” Miley is similarly lovesick in the second verse. “Tasted Heaven now I can’t live without it, I can’t forget you when your love is the loudest,” she growls. “Oh, I can’t control it.” That takes us to the anthemic chorus. “Prisoner, prisoner, locked up! Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind,” they harmonize. “Lord knows I tried a million times, million times.” It goes without saying that this is a bop.

The visual also arrived and it’s a gritty affair that finds Miley and Dua driving a tour bus and making out. Oh, and all that blood turns out to be cherry syrup. Watch the (future) smash hit below.

