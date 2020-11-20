Lana Del Rey Drops Surprise Cover Of Gershwin’s “Summertime”

Well, here’s a nice surprise! Lana Del Rey just blessed fans with a dreamy rendition of Gershwin’s “Summertime.” Of course, it’s not completely uncharted territory for the singer/songwriter. In 2019, she landed a huge radio hit with a cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” which interpolates the song. Where does this song slot into Lana’s discography? It’s a one-off to raise funds for the LA and NY Philharmonic orchestras. So, don’t expect to find this on Chemtrails Over The Country Club next to “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”

Lana briefly tweeted about “Summertime” before randomly throwing it on streaming services. “[I’m] happy to have recorded this song to support the wonderful arts institutions that are the LA and NY Philharmonic orchestras that have faced such difficult challenges this year,” she wrote. “I’ll be donating to both to support them and loved making this video I hope you like it.” You can also lend your support by clicking here (LA) and here (NY). Watch Lana’s suitably dreamy “Summertime” visual below.

