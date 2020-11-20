Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Unite For “Monster”

Mike Wass | November 20, 2020 12:09 am
CREDIT: Island Records
Shawn Mendes Drops 'Wonder'
The Canadian pop star introduces his 4th album with the euphoric 'Wonder.'

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber address the pressure involved with being a role model on their new collaboration, “Monster.” “You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best, raise up into the sky until I’m short of breath,” Shawn begins over Frank Dukes’ mid-tempo R&B beats. “Fill me up with confidence, I say what’s in my chest… tear me down until there’s nothing left.” Justin then steps up to share his story. “I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal,” he sings. “Made some bad moves trying to act cool.”

That takes us to the catchy chorus. “But what if I, what if I trip? What if I, what if I fall?” they harmonize. “Then am I the monster? Just let me know.” Lyrically, the song is very reminiscent of Justin’s recent single, “Lonely,” but trying to live up to other people’s expectations is a fairly universal emotion. If nothing else, the R&B beats of “Monster” hint at Shawn spreading his wings sonically on Wonder. The collaborators also unleashed the video and it’s a shadowy affair that finds them performing on a giant, white block. Watch below.

