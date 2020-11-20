Sam Smith Drops Festive Single “The Lighthouse Keeper”

There’s no rule that Christmas music has to be jolly. In fact, some of the most-loved seasonal offerings are downers. (Think The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s “Fairytale Of New York” and Joni Mitchell’s “The River”). Sam Smith’s “The Lighthouse Keeper” definitely falls into the latter category. “Build yourself a boat, babe, make yourself a sail,” the Brit begins the somber anthem. “Float into the ocean to nowhere.” That takes us to the gut-wrenching chorus. “When you set sail on your journey and happiness is far away, love will guide you til the morning,” they belt.

“I will be your lighthouse keeper, bring you safely home to me.” Where is the Christmassy bit? That comes a little later. “I see you lonely, going it alone,” the 28-year-old laments. “Fighting with the tide, hoping you’ll be home for Christmas time.” Given that a visual is set to drop tomorrow (it will be a Facebook exclusive to begin with), don’t be too surprised if Sam is in the mix for this year’s UK Christmas number one. Check out the achingly-lovely ballad below.

