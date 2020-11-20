Is Madonna Releasing Another Greatest Hits Album?

Madonna sure knows how to keep her fans on their toes. When she’s not casually opening the vaults and sharing unreleased songs or documenting the purchase of a new grill, the Queen of Pop is teasing what seems to be a new album cover on social media. Yes, the living legend added the artwork of something called History (1983-2020) to her Instagram story with the cryptic caption “pre-Thanksgiving drop.” All signs point to the imminent release of a new greatest hits (or perhaps a rarities album), but who knows? Madonna likes to troll.

In any case, a new best-of compilation makes sense. The sultry 62-year-old is in an unusually nostalgic mood thanks to the doomsday vibe of 2020 and the research involved in bringing her life to the big screen. There’s also the fact that Celebration is full of gaps and fucked up Madonna’s streaming statistics by including album versions of songs instead of single edits. If History is an album of demos and rarities, even better. Anyway, we’ll know soon enough if this is legit. Thanksgiving is next week. See the purported cover below.

