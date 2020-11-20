Mariah Carey Is Releasing “Here We Go Around Again” On Cassette Single

Mariah Carey’s #MC30 celebrations have single-handedly saved 2020, but also bankrupted The Lambily. In addition to releasing all of her albums on vinyl, blessing us with multiple bundles of The Rarities and conquering the publishing world with her best-selling memoir, Mimi is rolling out “Here We Go Around Again” on limited edition cassette single. In Japan. I don’t know why this is happening, but I know I want it. Particularly given that “Loverboy (Firecracker)” is the B-Side. You can order your copy here.

Of course, “Here We Go Around Again” is one of the many highlights on The Rarities. Originally recorded for Mariah’s mythological demo tape, the soulful bop was supposed to be on the superstar’s debut LP. “I wish I understood why I can’t get over you at all,” Mimi begins the soulful bop. “You pushed me to the side, but I come a-running when you call.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “Here we go around again, one more time,” she belts. “Will it ever end?” Listen to the recently-unearthed gem below.

