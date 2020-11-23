Meghan Trainor & Earth, Wind & Fire Drop “Holidays” Visual

The festive-pop market is extremely crowded this year, but Meghan Trainor’s A Very Trainor Christmas stands out with its lovingly interpreted classics and feel-good originals. “Holidays” is a good example of the latter. A collaboration with legendary R&B/soul outfit Earth, Wind & Fire, the euphoric bop is about unclenching and having a little fun. “Even if you dance alone, you deserve a cheers,” Meghan sings over a funk-laced arrangement. “‘Cause you been workin’ way too long, no more wishing.”

That takes us to the catchy chorus. “It’s a celebration, get ready for the holi, holi, holidays,” the pop star and her collaborators chant. “Yeah it’s a celebration, so baby don’t you stop (dancin’ with me).” A song this joyous deserves a special visual and Meghan certainly delivers that. It finds the mom-to-be rocking a series of festive outfits (she literally is a dancing gift box in one scene) and bopping along with Earth, Wind & Fire. Get ready to smile really, really hard and check out Meghan’s “Holidays” video below.

