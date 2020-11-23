Ellie Goulding Drops ‘Songbook For Christmas’ EP

Ellie Goulding has released a six-track EP called Songbook For Christmas, which, as the title suggests, is a compilation of the pop star’s seasonal offerings. As expected, the EP contains Ellie’s rendition of “O Holy Night” from 2017 as well as less obvious choices like wintry singles “The Writer” and “Explosions” as well as her stunning covers of “Your Song,” “How Long Will I Love You” and “Vincent.” The Amazon edition also includes the 33-year-old’s chart-topping interpretation of Joni Mitchell’s “The River.”

“I’m excited to release Songbook For Christmas, a compilation of my favorite festive holiday tracks and winter favorites,” Ellie explains in the press release. “These releases span across various releases and different stages of my career, so it’s really nice to have them together on an EP for my fans to enjoy. This year has been challenging for so many, but I hope this EP can bring some festive cheer and some comfort this Christmas.” Check out the tracklist below and stream the EP in full at the bottom of the post.

Ellie’s Songbook For Christmas EP:

1. O Holy Night

2. Your Song

3. Vincent

4. How Long Will I Love You

5. Explosions

6. The Writer

