Tinashe Announces Festive EP ‘Comfort & Joy’

Christmas projects are all the rage in 2020 with artists like Tori Kelly, Meghan Trainor and Carrie Underwood releasing holiday albums. It’s now Tinashe’s turn to get a little festive. The R&B star is releasing a festive EP called Comfort & Joy tonight. “SURPRISE!” she captioned the glamorous cover art. “Made a cute lil Christmas EP because I felt like we all could use some Comfort & Joy this year.” The “2 On” queen had one last message for fans: “I love you all SO MUCH.”

Despite being between albums, Tinashe has still made her presence felt on 2020 with a long list of collaborations including “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” with Iggy Azalea, “Love Reggae” with JoJo, “Only” with ZHU, “Play Fight” with THEY. and “Glitch” with Buddy. Hopefully, the fact that Tee is releasing Christmas music is a sign that she has been in the studio cooking up hits for album number five. Check out the announcement for Comfort & Joy below.

