Katy Perry & Darius Rucker Perform “Only Love” At AMAs

After taking a brief break to bring new life into the world, Katy Perry is back to business. The new-mom recently released a remix of “Resilient” and then popped up at Sunday night’s (November 24) American Music Awards to perform a stripped-back, country-adjacent version of “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. One of the many highlights on Smile, the ballad is essentially about cherishing the important things in life. “Eighty-six thousand, four hundred seconds in a day,” Katy begins. “I swear lately most of ’em have been a waste.”

“If I had one day left to live and if the stars went out on me, the truth is there’s so much I’d say and do,” Katy and Darius harmonize on the chorus. “I’d call my mother and tell her I’m sorry, I never call her back — I’d pour my heart and soul out into a letter and send it to my dad.” Releasing a studio version of this arrangement would be smart. It’s gorgeous and, if nothing else, Hot AC radio would lap it up. Country stations might even give it a spin. Check out the live debut of “Only Love” below.

