Alanis Morissette Covers “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

Just when you thought this year’s selection of Christmas offerings was complete, Alanis Morissette enters the fray with a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Her version arrives on Friday (November 27) along with a video that features “at home moments with her family as well as her bandmates’ families.” What prompted the Jagged Little Pill icon to cover the festive staple? “It is an honor to cover this heartwarming song,” Alanis explains, before explaining that the lyrics remain incredibly timely.

“The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings,” the 46-year-old continues. “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” Alanis’ Christmas release follows the arrival of her excellent 7th LP, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, in July. See the announcement for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” below.

coming this friday.. my cover of john & yoko's "happy xmas (war is over)" & a video to go with it 😁💕🎄❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🤸🏾#sothisischristmas #warisover #yeswewantit pic.twitter.com/NK8abp2RqM — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) November 24, 2020

