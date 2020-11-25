Tori Kelly Drops Suitably Merry “25th” Visual

There has been an outpouring of holiday albums this year, but Tori Kelly’s A Tori Kelly Christmas stands out as one of the best. The Babyface-produced opus combines stunning renditions of festive staples with a handful of very good originals. Like “25th.” If you need an undiluted shot of Christmas spirit, this is your song. “Season’s here, lights appear,” the Grammy winner sings in the first verse. “Spread the cheer everywhere, what a year it has been.” That’s something of an understatement!

If nothing else, 2020 has driven home the important things in life and that’s what informs the chorus. “Don’t you know that Christmas would be incomplete if you’re not here with me, sugar plums ain’t half as sweet as you,” Tori belts. “Someone go tell Santa I don’t need no gifts, got nothing on my list — don’t you know my only wish is to hold you on the 25th?” A song this merry deserves a feel-good visual and the 27-year-old certainly delivers that. Watch Tori’s glittery “25th” video below.

