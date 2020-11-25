The Weeknd Blasts Recording Academy Over Grammys Snub

The Grammy nominations were announced yesterday (November 24) and it was something of a mix bag. On the one hand, Beyoncé’s Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” was rewarded with multiple nominations and female artists were well represented in the rock, country and rap categories. On the other, there were some head-scratching snubs. Selena Gomez topped the charts with “Lose You To Love Me” and Rare, yet found herself completely overlooked. The same thing happened to The Weeknd, only his commercial success was even greater thanks to smash hits “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

The R&B superstar responded to the snub on Twitter. “The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.” The Weeknd added to that comment this morning. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!” His manager, Wassim Slaiby, also shared a few choice words. “Corrupt leaders need to step aside,” he wrote on Instagram. “Enough hiding behind your desks. We won’t tolerate or stay quiet. The time for change is now.”

See The Weeknd’s tweets below.

