Kylie Minogue Is About To Unleash Her ‘Disco Spirit’

Kylie Minogue is full of surprises. After setting the bar for virtual concerts with INFINITE DISCO and making chart history with DISCO, the pop icon is now promising fans an augmented reality experience called Disco Spirit. What does that mean exactly? I don’t have a clue. According to the press release, Disco Spirit (a mascot of sorts) will “perform ‘Real Groove’ as a glittering, ethereal spirit via augmented reality for one hour after which the filter will remain for fans to enjoy wherever they are.”

The enduring hitmaker then attempted to clarify the situation somewhat. “Come dance with my Disco Spirit!” Kylie says. “I loved working on this project and having a sparkling avatar embody the spirit of my album, DISCO, is an absolute thrill; to be the first of its kind on Instagram is very exciting!” Again, I have no idea what’s going on, but I will be staring at my phone like every other Kylie stan at 19:00 GMT tomorrow when Disco Spirit launches. Click here for more info and get reacquainted with “Real Groove” below.

