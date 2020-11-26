Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sexy Cover For “In The Morning”

Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to get our attention. The ultimate triple threat has announced a new single called “In The Morning” (due November 27) — complete with an eye-popping nude cover. Photographed by Mert Atlas and Marcus Piggott, the sizzling artwork shows off J.Lo’s rippling physique to full effect. She also shared the briefest snippet of the song in an Instagram post. As expected, given the title and cover, “In The Morning” is shaping up to be a very sexy affair.

“In The Morning” follows Jennifer’s collaborations with Maluma — “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” The nine minute visual, which boasts an elaborate subplot of love, betrayal and money laundering, has been viewed more than 50 million times. The collaborators also stole the show with the debut live performance of “Pa’ Ti” at Sunday night’s (November 22) American Music Awards. While it’s still unclear if Jenny’s recent hits are part of a larger body of work or stand-along singles, an album announcement can’t be too far away. Check out Jennifer’s racy cover below.

