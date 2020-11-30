Melanie Martinez Announces ‘CAN’T WAIT TILL I’M OUT OF K-12’ Virtual Concert

Global streaming events — or virtual concerts — are all the rage in 2020 with Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 and Kylie Minogue’s INFINITE DISCO being well received by fans and critics alike. The next pop act to embrace the format is Melanie Martinez. She will bring K-12 to life with CAN’T WAIT TILL I’M OUT OF K-12 on December 17. What can you expect from the performance? Melanie will celebrate the era “with a spectacular concert production, featuring a full band, dancers, and all of the one-of-a-kind theatricality fans have come to expect.”

The press release also points out that the 25-year-old was poised to launch the biggest tour of her career in 2020, before Coronavirus came along and ruined all our fun: “CAN’T WAIT TILL I’M OUT OF K-12 is a newly conceived concert experience that marks the last opportunity for fans everywhere to experience an extraordinary K-12 concert production, giving songs from the K-12 tour a new spin in addition to performing tracks from her recent After School EP.” Tickets go on sale on December 2 (find more information here).

