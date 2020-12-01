Mariah Carey Launches Cookie Brand Including Festive Flavors

Is there anything she can’t do? Legendary hitmaker, best-selling author and Oscar-robbed actress Mariah Carey is now taking on the world of tasty treats. Mimi has joined forces with restaurateur Robert Earl to create a delivery-only brand of cookies. “Yay, cookies!” the 19-time chart-topper says of her new business endeavor. “Love ’em during the holidays… love ’em all year round!” And just like her iconic Butterfly beverage (RIP), Mariah’s Cookies (available from December 4) promise to be delicious and moorish.

Just look at the flavors. Mariah’s Cookies come in Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin as well as three holiday flavors — after all, she is the undisputed Queen of Christmas — White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin and Gingerbread. “Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit,” Robert Earl explains. “We will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round.”

I can’t think of a better way to watch Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on December 4 than with a glass of milk (okay, maybe something alcoholic) and a selection of Mimi’s mouthwatering cookies. Order here and revisit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” below.

Are you ordering some of Mimi’s cookies? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!