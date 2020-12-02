Britney Spears Drops “Swimming In The Stars,” Announces ‘Glory’ Reissue

The legendary Britney Spears celebrates her 39th birthday today (December 2) and RCA marks the occasion by giving “Swimming In The Stars” a full digital and streaming release. Of course, the unreleased Glory track was previously rolled out on 7″ vinyl via Urban Outfitters. As expected from the various snippets that have popped up online, “Swimming In The Stars” is an absolute gem. “Dream me to life, write our names in the pillow skies,” Britney begins the electro-ballad. “We can meet in our minds if our days count us out of time.”

That takes us to the sweeping chorus. “So let’s go, swimming in the stars tonight,” the pop legend sings over Dan Brook and Matthew Koma’s production. “Oh, and we’ll glow and shimmer in the diamond lights.” But wait, there’s more! Britney is also releasing a limited edition Glory vinyl on December 4 that includes TWO new songs. (I assume one of them is “Swimming In The Stars.”) According to the hitmaker’s website, the vinyl includes “all 17 tracks originally featured on Glory, two never before released songs and remixes of ‘Mood Ring.’” Pre-order your copy here and dive into “Swimming In The Stars” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!