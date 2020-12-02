Carly Rae Jepsen Drops “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” Video

An onslaught of holiday originals have been released over the last couple of weeks, but Carly Rae Jepsen’s “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” is easily the most relatable. “Everybody made it home for Christmas Eve, tried to keep it cool around the Christmas tree,” the Canadian pop star begins the festive bop. “Every year we sing a little song to survive, that it’s not Christmas till somebody cries.” From there, CRJ gives various examples of seasonal blunders including not catering to vegans and accidentally drugging grandpa.

That takes us to the perky chorus. “It’s not Christmas till we break down in tears,” Carly coos over snappy synth-pop production. “It’s not Christmas, it’s the best time of the year.” The hitmaker rolled out a visual for “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” (below) and it’s a suitably cute, tongue-in-cheek affair. 2020 has been a surprisingly busy year for the 35-year-old. She got the ball rolling by releasing Dedicated Side B and then resurfaced with “Boys In The Band.” Carly subsequently lent her voice to mxmtoon’s “OK On Your Own.”

