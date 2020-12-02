Celeste Announces Debut LP ‘Not Your Muse’

Celeste ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to quality and commercial success of single like “Strange” and “Stop This Flame.” Both songs feature on the Brit’s just-announced debut album, Not Your Muse (due February 26). “Not Your Muse is the power I found when I felt powerless,” Celeste explains in the press release. “In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album.”

The 26-year-old also gave fans an indiction of what to expect from the opus on social media. “Each song that has been written can pin point a very specific moment in my life, so I look forward to you all hearing those stories,” Celeste reveals. “I hope you like it.” Interestingly, the standard edition is missing a couple of notable tracks including the FINNEAS-produced “I Can See The Change,” “Little Runaway” and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 theme song, “Hear My Voice.” See the full tracklist below and pre-order your copy here.

Celeste’s Not Your Muse tracklist:

1. Ideal Woman

2. Strange (Edit)

3. Tonight Tonight

4. Stop This Flame

5. Tell Me Something I Don’t Know

6. Not Your Muse

7. Beloved

8. Love is Back

9. A Kiss

10. The Promise

11. A Little Love

12. Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos

