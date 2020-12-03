Demi Lovato Features On All Time Low & blackbear’s “Monsters” Remix

A throwback to the Don’t Forget era! Demi Lovato is about to re-channel her inner rock chick on a new version of All Time Low and blackbear’s “Monsters.” Released earlier this year as the fourth single from the iconic rocker’s Wake Up, Sunshine, the catchy track is essentially about questionable decision-making. “Why do all the monsters come out at night? Why do we sleep where we want to hide?” Alex Gaskarth sings on the original. “Why do I run back to you like I don’t mind if you fuck up my life?”

By my count, “Monsters” is Demi’s fourth collaboration of 2020. The pop star kicked off the year by teaming up with Sam Smith for the highly underrated “I’m Ready” and then joined forces with Marshmello for “OK Not To Be OK.” She also joined JoJo for a remix of “Lonely Hearts.” In addition to those songs, the 28-year-old also rolled out four solo singles including “I Love Me” and “Commander In Chief.” Demi’s collaboration with All Time Low and blackbear drops at midnight tonight. See the rock band’s announcement below.

Are you into the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!