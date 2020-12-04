Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson’s Festive “Oh Santa” Remix

Mariah Carey has single-handedly made 2020 bearable by dropping an adorable remix of “Oh Santa” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Mimi knows better than to tinker with a (slept-on) classic and the song remains largely intact. “Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out? I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now,” the superstar trio harmonizes on the first verse. “I bet that you could bring me back my baby because every time I see Christmas lights, I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it.”

That takes us to the impossibly catchy chorus: “Ho, ho, ho! Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas.” The new version, which is part of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+), will hopefully give “Oh Santa” the exposure it deserves. It’s criminal that the second-most catchy Christmas original in Mimi’s holy discography only peaked at number 100 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hopefully, we can correct that error by the time 2021 rolls around. Check out the adorable visual below.

Do you love the remix? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!