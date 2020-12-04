Why Don’t We Follows Up “Fallin'” With “Lotus Inn”

Why Don’t We continues to impress with music from their upcoming sophomore The Good Times And The Bad Ones (due January 15). After landing the biggest hit of their career with the self-penned “Fallin,'” the boy band returns with an anthemic pop song called “Lotus Inn.” Which is about being in love and living in the moment. “I saw you movin’ on the dance floor, I caught you looking over at me and friends,” Why Don’t We begins the banger. “Got my attention now I want more, I think we both know how this night’s gonna end.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus. “Cuz I never want this night to end, baby we could turn back time,” the guys harmonize. “Tomorrow we can press rewind, we’re staying at the Lotus Inn.” At this rate, The Good Times And The Bad Ones is shaping up to be a massive improvement on Why Don’t We’s (still-good) debut album. “Writing and co-producing our own music has been one of the most rewarding experiences for us,” explains Corbyn Besson. “In the past four years we’ve become confident enough to reinvent ourselves, becoming the band we always hoped to be.” Listen to “Lotus Inn” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!