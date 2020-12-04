Shakira Sizzles In Black Eyed Peas “Girl Like Me” Video

One of 2019’s most unexpected developments was the revival of Black Eyed Peas. The iconic hip-hop/dance outfit landed a global smash with “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” and then kept the momentum going well into 2020 with “Mamacita.” They followed that up with a banger-filled opus called TRANSLATION, which boasted numerous superstar collaborations — the most exciting of which being “GIRL LIKE ME” featuring Shakira. The song was immediately pegged as a future single and today (December 4), BEP humbly obliges by rolling out a stunning visual.

“Want a girl that shines like glitter, baby you know I need no filter,” Shakira sings on a latter verse. “For real, I’m real.” The Colombian superstar demonstrates her boundless charisma and sex appeal in the video by serving intricate choreography, sizzling looks and profound confidence. “So they tell me that you lookin’ for a girl like me,” she coos on the instantly catchy chorus. Unfortunately, it’s an empty promise. This is only one Shakira and there will never be another girl like her. Check out BEP’s next smash below.

