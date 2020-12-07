Gwen Stefani Returns With “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Mike Wass | December 7, 2020 1:31 pm
And she’s back! Gwen Stefani comes full circle with a banger that throws it back to the ska-pop of No Doubt. Co-written with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is literally a reminder that the pop icon is still here and still as bad-ass as ever. “Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear,” the flawless 51-year-old begins the song. “Binge on my music for days, ’cause I’ve been here for years.” That takes us to the catchy chorus: “I’m not records on your shelf… let me reintroduce myself.”

“This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music,” Gwen explains. “It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me.” After a handful of country detours, this really hits the spot. Listen below.

