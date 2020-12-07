Foxes Shares Her “Hollywood” Story On New Single

One of the few good things to happen in 2020 is the return of Foxes. The UK pop star resurfaced in May with the euphoric “Love Not Loving You” and then followed it up with two more perfect pop songs (“Woman” and “Friends In The Corner”). Her hot streak now continues with an emotional ballad called “Hollywood,” which recounts her time as a young singer/songwriter. “And all the lights went down in Hollywood, all the demons out in the neighborhood,” she sings on the chorus. “Got a lot to learn ’cause it didn’t play out like I thought it would in Hollywood.”

“Anyone who has spent some time in Los Angeles will understand the long shadow that amazing city can cast,” Foxes explains in the press release. “When you step away from the glimmering lights and the star studded parties it can be a hard place, echoing with feelings of loneliness, isolation and rejection. I wrote this song after an extended stay in West Hollywood when I was feeling completely overwhelmed and really struggling as a young artist trying to make sense of it all.” Listen to the latest single from Louisa Rose Allen (her real name)’s third LP below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!