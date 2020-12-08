Lola Lennox’s Breakout Year Continues With “La La Love Me”

Lola Lennox, daughter of the legendary Annie Lennox, made an impressive debut earlier this year with “In The Wild.” Since then, she has released a steady stream of very good singles including “Back At Wrong” and “Pale.” The Brit’s breakout year now continues with “La La Love Me,” an upbeat anthem co-produced by her mom. “The phone rings, I’m hoping it’s you ’cause I would say ‘love me, love me, love me, love me, love me and make it right,” Lola sings on the chorus. “You better love me, love me, love me, love me, love me through the night.”

What inspired the track? “As a songwriter I’m drawn to stepping out of the world around me to fantasize about situations that are intoxicating and immersive, like the way a certain smell can take you back to a memory from childhood,” the breakout star explains. “We have all experienced the phase between attraction and commitment, where love has not yet been expressed and the uncertainty of the future makes you flip between bliss and anxiety, via a chemical rush. ‘La La Love Me’ captures the fervent wishes for love, real love.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!