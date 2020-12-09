Twenty One Pilots Drop Holiday Single “Christmas Saves The Year”

Twenty One Pilots resurfaced in 2020 with the pandemic-inspired single “Level Of Concern.” The song spent 12 weeks at number one at alternative radio cementing the duo’s status as one of the genre’s genuine heavyweights. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun now return with a surprise holiday single called “Christmas Saves The Year,” which is heavily influenced by the state of the world. “Snow falls down from the gray sky, ashes fall in the sea,” Tyler begins the song. “Plans are thrown to the wayside, frozen days of the week.”

That takes us to the surprisingly sentimental chorus. “But everybody wants to make it home this year, even if the world is crumbling down,” he sings over a sparse acoustic arrangement. “Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf with cheap décor and flavored cheer — you rest assured, Christmas saves the year.” Let’s hope he’s right! As far as holiday originals go, this is one of 2020’s best. Check out the nostalgic visualizer below.

