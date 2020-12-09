Shakira Was Google’s Top Trending Artist Of 2020

All hail the queen! Shakira has been con top since the ’90s, but the Colombian superstar is still the most-searched artist of 2020. Google unveiled its annual Year In Search list today and the El Dorado queen came out on top. Not bad considering she hasn’t released an album in three years. Of course, Shakira’s ranking was buoyed by her legendary performance at Super Bowl LIV and hit collaborations with Anuel AA (the underrated “Me Gusta”) and Black Eyed Peas (viral sensation “GIRL LIKE ME”).

Excitingly, 2021 should be an even bigger year for Shakira. The enduring hitmaker is diligently chipping away at her 12th album and even gave fans a status report after they trended #ShakiraReleaseNewMusic. “‪I’ve read your tweets bosses!” the flawless 43-year-old captioned a studio pic. “I’m on it!” Shakira is rumored to be working with Latin super-producer Rafa Arcaute as well as many of her long-time collaborators. While we wait for new music, check out Google’s top 10 artists and bands of 2020 below.

Google’s top-trending artists and bands of 2020:

1. Shakira

2. August Alsina

3. Adele

4. Doja Cat

5. Grimes

6. Van Halen

7. Lizzo

8. Tamar Braxton

9. Quando Rondo

10. Tory Lanez

[Via Billboard].

