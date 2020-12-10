Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves & Mark Ronson Link For “Easy” Remix

Well, this is unexpected! Troye Sivan teams up with Kacey Musgraves for a new version of “Easy.” A standout track on the Aussie pop star’s In A Dream EP, the melancholy banger is about a last ditch attempt to make a relationship work. “You ran away to find something to say, I went astray to make it okay and he made it easy, darlin’,” Troye begins the duet over synths that have been tweaked by Mark Ronson. “I’m still in love and I say that because I know how it seems between you and me, it hasn’t been easy.”

Kacey then delivers a self-penned verse. “I’m not a saint so just gimme the blame, I know what I want and it gets in my way,” the country queen coos. “I know I’m not easy, darlin’.” She then tackles the chorus: “‘Cause he made it easy, easy… please don’t leave me, leave me.” I loved the original version and find the remake equally enchanting. Particularly when teamed with the gritty visual, which finds Troye and Kacey losing themselves in the gritty side of Nashville. Check out the Bardia Zeinali-directed clip below.

