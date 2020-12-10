Surprise! Taylor Swift Announces 9th LP ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift must have a sore back from single-handedly propping up the music industry in 2020. After breaking sales records and upping the ante creatively with folklore, the superstar surprised the world this morning by announcing its followup. “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” she captioned the cover art. “It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music,” Taylor continues. “We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

The reason for the surprise drop? Her imminent 31st birthday. “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now,” the AOTY-nominated artist explains. “You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something.” Taylor also revealed the tracklist and added that the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks – “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go.”

See Taylor’s manifold updates below.

